Adjogbe, Jaro Egbo, Uloho Welcome 5,000 PDP Defectors To APC In Ughelli

LAGOS SEPTEMBER 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Executive Director of Projects, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Chief Samuel Adjogbe, All PrOgressive Congress (APC) Chieftain, Chief Omovudu Jaro Egbo, Chief Ausin Uloho and other APC Chieftains in a large rally welcomed no fewer than five thousands members of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ughelli North local government area who defected who to APC.

Olorogun Ovoke Oshasha, who led the defectors, said: “We are tired of PDP in Delta State; we are tired of being governed by people who cannot pay workers’ salaries, who cannot provide good health care, who cannot provide adequate security for lives and property and cannot complete meaningful projects that can change the economic activities of Ughelli North.



“Ughelli is a town that connects many other towns together, yet we cannot boast of durable roads. All projects that were started in Ughelli were abandoned by the current administration. “If you go out there right now, you will see Deltans struggling to survive despite the huge allocations that come to Delta State,” he added.

He urged Deltans to embrace people who are passionate about changing society for good, rather than supporting those who care less about their well being.

Olorogun Jaro Egbo, who spoke after a rally led by the Executive Director of Projects, NDDC, Chief Samuel Adjogbe, in Ughelli to welcome the former PDP members, said the mass defection was an attestation to the fact that APC will win the next local government election.

Egbo assured the defectors of equal treatment, describing PDP as a party bedevilled by a systemic problem, noting “you have joined a party that has the interest of its members at heart.”

Chief Austin Uloho, who hosted the event, said: “PDP is dead in Ughelli with the mass defection of its members to APC.”

Chairman of APC in Delta Central, Chief Adelabu Bodjor, and Chairman of the party in Ughelli North, Olorogun Felix Ekure, in their separate remarks, welcome the new members, saying APC was a party where every member has equal rights. They said APC was out to dislodge PDP in the next council election and the 2019 general election.

