Delta LG Election: Udu PDP Chair, Vice Suspended Over Incompetence

Share This























LAGOS SEPTEMBER 25TH (URHOBOYODAY)-The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State, Mr. Sam Ughwujowhovwo and his Vice have been suspended over incompetence.

The duo were suspended at a meeting attended by a former Attorney General of Delta State, Chief Moses and Hon. Keston Okoro, a former member of the Delta State House of Assembly.

Urhobt=otoday.com source alleged that former Transition Committee Chairman of Udu Local Government Council, Hon. Raymond Edijala moved the motion for the suspension of the PDP Chairman and his vice.

The motion was seconded by Chief C.C.I. Wiliki, former President of Aladja Community Council.

It was reported that Hon. Raymond Edijala had earlier reacted to a meeting wherein the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Chairmanship slot was allegedly zoned to Udu South to the detriment of other members of the party.

Edijala in the said report urged party faithfuls to disregard the purported zoning by party leaders and elders.

Daily Post