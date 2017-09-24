Navy Appeals To Okowa To Compensate Oghara Landowners

Share This





















The Flag Officer Commanding Logistics Command, Oghara, Rear Admiral Peter Onaji, made the appeal when he met with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa at the Government House, Asaba, the state capital.“We request Your Excellency to please consider the plight of the original owners of the land in Oghara that was given to the Nigerian Navy by paying ghee compensation,” he said.“In as much as we appreciate the kind gestures of the Delta State government, we don’t want a situation where the peace that currently exists in the region will be disrupted by disgruntled landowners.”Rear Admiral Onaji, who led top officers of the Command on a familiarisation visit to Governor Okowa, commended the numerous assistance of his administration to the Navy and other security agencies operating in the state.He said, “Be assured that the Navy will always be there securing our waterways and also be available to tackle security issues as the need arises.“The Navy loves a peaceful environment and will ensure that the people live in peace with one another.”Responding to their requests, the governor commended the Chief of Naval Staff for his commitment to developing the Force to face any challenge.He said the initiatives of the naval chief have been felt in Delta State and in the Niger Delta region, promising to look into their request and proper possible solutions to them.“The activities of the Navy have helped to curb sea piracy and protection of national assets, especially facilities that transport crude and gas,” Okowa said.“It is important that the Navy does not relax on its duties, because of the importance of having secured maritime for socio-economic activities.“Today, we have peace in the creeks largely due to the efficiency of the Navy in collaboration with other security agencies and stakeholders which has impacted greatly on the economy of the country,” he added.