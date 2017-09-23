Urhobo Group Renews Agitatation For New Delta State

Share This























LAGOS SEPTEMBER 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Members of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, from the Urhobo ethnic nationality in Delta and Bayelsa states, have called for the creation of New Delta State, covering the present Delta Central and Delta South senatorial districts, as recommended by the 2014 National Conference.

At a meeting in Agbarho, Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state, to review the forum’s activities, Urhobo-PANDEF members, who also passed a vote of confidence on Chief Edwin Clark, urged the Federal Government to expeditiously attend to the 16-point agenda of PANDEF.

They said: “We support the creation of more states, especially New Delta State, to encompass the present Delta Central and Delta South senatorial zones as recommended by the 2014 National Conference.”

The gathering, presided over by eminent Niger Delta leader, Professor G. G. Darah, had in attendance Professors S. W. E. Iboje, Temi Akporonor, A. S. Akpotor, Atare Otite, Victor Jike, Chief Emmanuel Okumagba, Chief Raphael Okene, Chief George Ugen, Chief Westham Adehor, Chief Ruth Timothy, Dr. Sunny Awhefeada, Mr. Peter Darah, among others.

Professor Darah commended the group for convincing youths to lay down arms for dialogue, attributing the gradual economic stability being experienced by the nation to PANDEF’s intervention.

They resolved that oil companies operating in Urhobo land should move their headquarters to the area, while pipeline surveillance and security contracts for oil facilities in Urhobo land should be awarded to the Urhobo people.