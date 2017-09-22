Urhobo Monarch, Ohworode Advises Omene To Stop Parading Himself As UPU PG

Share This

























LAGOS SEPTEMBER 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-The Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom, Delta State, HRM, Ovie Richard Ogbon, Ogoni-Oghoro 1, has advised the immediate past President General of Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, Chief Joe Omene, to stop parading himself as the President-General of the union.

Speaking to journalists in his palace, the monarch, said that Omene ceased to be the PG of UPU since December 2016 when his tenure lapsed.

“On January 2, this year, the 24 kingdoms of the Urhobo nation, represented by delegates led by the president generals of the 24 kingdoms, with majority of the monarchs in attendance, elected a new executive of the UPU led by Olorogun Moses Taiga, at the Urhobo Cultural Centre in Uvwiamughe, Agbarho. As at today, the only recognised president general of UPU Worldwide is Taiga,” the monarch said.

The Ohworode, who is also Chairman of Urhobo Traditional Rulers (Ukoko R’Ivie R’Urhobo) said Omene has been parading himself in the media as a PG, even when he does not have the mandate of the Urhobo nation.

According to the monarch, Omene has been ostracized by the Urhobo nation and therefore, only exists in the pages of newspapers as PG.

“As a father, I advise him to toe the path of honour and channel his energies to other useful endeavours,” the Ohworode said.