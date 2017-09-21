Ughelli College To Honour Members In Annual Dinner

Share This























LAGOS SEPTEMBER 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Next month, Lagos will host members of the Government College Ughelli Old Boys Association (GCUOBA), a foremost secondary school in the defunct Midwest region. The members will hold their annual national dinner on October 7.

The event, slated for Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, will feature the Minister of Education, Alhaji Adamu Adamu as well as Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State. Ambassador Christopher Kolade is expected as chairman of the event. Dr. Chris Uwaje, Coordinating Chairman, Council for West African Information Technology Professionals would deliver the keynote address at the dinner.

During the event, various honours would be handed to a few living and dead members of the association.

At a recent meeting of the GCUOBA National Executive Council and members of the National Dinner Organising Committee, acting President-General Worldwide (PGW) of the old boys, Mr. Charles Majoroh, reeled out some of the expectations on the night.

He said the 2017 National Dinner was the sixth in a roll of the rotational dinner that started in 2012 in Asaba, Delta State. He reiterated that the dinner was being held to bring the old boys together in celebration, many years or even decades after graduation, listen to a keynote speech and meet friends and other well wishers.

“In addition, we discuss the state of affairs of our old school and look at ways of carrying out infrastructural development projects in the college. A lot has been done in that direction in the last decade but much more needs to be done as the old boys cannot afford to rest on their oars. The association plans to provide an e-library for staff and students as well as rehabilitate the Wood and Metal workshops.

“Emphasis in our interface with the school is largely on the cherished culture and tradition that built the reputation of the school and the character of the students that went through its portals,” he said.

National Dinner Organising Committee Chairman, Mr. Alfred Okogui, who is the Group Managing Director, Arco Group Plc, said: “Every year, we give out 10 awards to deserving alumni. In the past, such awards had gone to eminent personalities such as JP Clark, Sam Amuka and Peter Enahoro among others.

He said those to be honoured with Lifetime Achievement Awards are Ambassador Daniel Omatsone (Class of 1948 Jan), Ambassador Edward Martins (Class of 1948 Sept), Mr. Frank Longe (Class of 1948 Sept), Prof Olu Akinyanju (Class of 1949), Chief Amos Olaniyan (Class of 1949), Mr. Guy Otobo (Class of 1950), Prof. Obaro Ikime (Class of 1950) and Dr. Titus Okereke (Class of 1951).

“Those to be honoured posthumously are: Mr. Ignatius Atigbi (Pioneer Class of 1945), Chief Gray Longe (Pioneer Class of 1945), Mr. Emmanuel Awala (Class of 1947), Mr. Samuel Okudu (Class of 1947), Mr. Meshack Akpe (Class of 1947), Mr. Sam Akpe (Class of 1949), Prof Alfred Opubor (Class of 1950) and Senator Fred Brume (Class of 1955).

“The 2017 edition of the association’s annual magazine called ‘The Mariner,’ would be launched at the event.

Speaking on the spirit behind various interventions in the school, Mr. Okoigun, a former president of GUCOBA, Lagos chapter, said: “The old boys are passionate about giving back to the school. That is why we strive to do what is being done in schools like Elton College, and Worchester in the UK among others.