Warri Party Killings: Delta CP Orders Arrest Of ‘Yahoo Boys’ Police Escorts

LAGOS SEPTEMBER 21ST (UROBTODAY)-The Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Zanna Mohammed Ibrahim, has ordered the immediate arrest of four policemen over an alleged professional misconduct and murder.

The CP gave the order following a report that the policemen shot three persons during a child dedication ceremony at Warri.

A statement signed by the Delta State Acting Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka and made available to newsmen said the Policemen to be arrested include Insp. Samuel Imana, Inspr. Anthony Nwali, Sgt. Anthony Oniri and Cpl Innocent Ajah, attached to the Area Commander’s office, Warri.

The policemen were alleged to have engaged in shooting which resulted in the death of one Elvis Ovie ‘m’ and injury to two others during a child dedication ceremony at Edjewo, by Poloko market, Warri at about. 1840hrs on 17/9/2017.

The CP who was miffed at the apparent reckless and unwarranted shooting by the police officers vowed that appropriate sanctions would be meted to the erring officers after investigation is concluded.