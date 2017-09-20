Warri: Two Men Battle For Possession Of Baby Delivered By 18-Year-Old Girl

Share This























LAGOS SEPTEMBER 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Two men, Ajayi Tosin and Kesiena Tito are presently in contention over ownership of a five-month-old baby, Emmanuel Omkhode Ajayi, delivered by an 18-year-old girl in Warri, Delta State.

According to Dailypost, the matter deepened after Ajayi was allegedly arrested over the weekend, following a petition of “Threat to Life” instituted by Kesiena to the Nigeria Police Area Command.

Tosin Ajayi, a 23-year-old barber, claimed to have cohabited with Blessing Iroroteh since 2015 before she delivered a bouncing boy this year, 2017, in his house.

Ajayi also claimed that his elder sister was responsible for the medical bills after Blessing was delivered of the baby.

He stressed that he has been catering for her and the baby, including his mother-in-law who came to nurse (Omugo) the baby for two months in his house at Nnewi Street, Akah Avenue in Effurun, Uvwie LGA of Delta State.

Ajayi noted that he did the naming as well as dedication ceremony in the presence of his mother-in-law, who later whisked her (Blessing) away to the home of Kesiena Tito as the owner of the baby.

Ajayi alleged that he was forced to say that he was not the father of the baby at the Police Station by Kesiena’s family, who even forced him to take N100,000 to forfeit the child.

In a contrary view, Kesiena Tito claimed to have dated Blessing, for 5 years, but separated ten months ago. He stated that he has been responsible for the education of Blessing all these years.

On her part, Blessing Iroroteh stated that she left Kesiena’s house to Ajayi’s house because she felt he (Kesiena) will not accept the pregnancy and the baby. She also stated that her mother was aware that the child does not belong to Ajayi.

.The Police have now ordered that DNA be carried out to ascertain the true owner of the child.