Warri: Yahoo Boys’ Police Escort Kill One, Injure Another In Child Dedication Party

LAGOS SPTEMBER 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A heartless and drunkard police officer identified as Inspector Samuel Imana attached to the Police Area Command in Warri, Delta state reportedly shot man dead and another injured in a child dedication party in Warri, Delta State.

URHOBOTODAY.COM learnt that Imana and two of his colleagues who are now in police detention, were said to have been in a shooting spree to impress an alleged internet fraudster popularly called ‘yahoo yahoo boys’ for whom they were providing security.

The incident reportedly happened at Ejewo Street, Off Okere Ugberikoko Road, Warri, Delta State.

According to an eyewitness, Inspector Imana accompanied three (Internet Fraudsters) Yahoo boys to a baby dedication. Trouble was said to have started when the yahoo boys started spraying money, the police officer started shooting in display of his loyalty, all of a sudden and mysteriously the inspector who was one of the escort pointed his gun directly at the crowd in close range and started shooting at them.

Consequently, Imana suspected to be acting nder the influence of alcohol shot dead one Elvis Ovie and injured another, Onome Eko.

URHOBOTODAY.COM gathered that the vehicle reportedly used to hurriedly convey late Ovie and injured Eko to a hospital also brushed off another unidentified victim who is now on admission in an undisclosed location.

Elder brother of late Ovie, while narrating the incident to journalists in Warri on Monday, said his late brother was at a child dedication ceremony when he was killed by the team of police.

“From what I know, my brother sells used clothes (okrika) at Igbudu Market and the lady in whose child dedication he attended lives at number 15th Ewor Street, Okumagba Layout, Warri, where he was killed. She was her close customer who had invited him to the event, ” he affirmed.

The killer-cops were later arrested by policemen attached to Warri ‘B’ Division headed by Mr Anietie Eyoh, the Divisional Police Officer, who declined to speak on the incident.

But a reliable source informed journalists that the cops were on illegal duty and had always been fond of hobnobbing with ‘yahoo yahoo’ boys for perks.

“ This team is fund of illegal duties, aiding and abetting these ‘419’ and ‘yahoo-boys’ they are supposed to be investigating and prosecuting.

“Luck ran out on them on Sunday when they provided escort in a private car for a gang of yahoo-boys led by one Benjy to the child dedication party.

“Apparently drunk and carried away by the perks from the Benjy, they started shooting to glorify the fraudsters as they engaged in Naira decoration of the celebrant.

“It was at that point they shot Elvis and Onome. Elvis died before getting to the hospital while Onome is nursing bullet wounds at a popular hospital in Warri, “the impeccable source noted.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer, Delta State, Command, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, confirmed the incident to journalists in Warri on phone.

According to him, “The police in question are undergoing investigation. They are being tried for professional misconduct. If found guilty, they will face the law. They will be brought to Asaba tomorrow (Tuesday).”

At the time of filing this report, the remains of Ovie have been deposited at the Warri Central Hospital Mortuary.