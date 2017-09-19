Delta LG Election: Udu PDP Caucus Approves Zoning Of Chairman Position To Udu South

Share This























LAGOS SEPTEMBER 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-As Delta State local government election is fast approaching, Udu Caucus of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has zoned the position of Chairman to Udu South.

For there to be fairly play, the caucus equally zoned the position of House of Assembly to Udu North

According to a press statement made available to Urhobotoday,com, the decision was made during a PDP Caucus/Leaders meeting held at the residence of Chief G N Sefia.

The meeting was attended by forty two 42 leaders from the Ten Wards that made up Local government Area.

While arriving at the decision, the caucus advised that it is necessary that all leaders put the interest and unity of the party at heart and it urged all chairmanship aspirants to abide by the decision of the Caucus.

While briefing newsmn after arising from the meeting, the Leader of the party at the LGA level, Chief GNO Sefia affirmed, “Udu PDP Caucus has resolved that the forthcoming Chairmanship is zoned to Udu South, House of Assembly is zoned to Udu North”

He urged aspirants from Udu North to accept the zoning as it is in the party constitution.

Those present in the meeting are Chief G.N.O.Sefia, Chief E. Onosorhure, Chief Moses Odibo, Hon Chief Dr. H. A.Sakpra, Hon Chief Solomon Kpomah, Mrs Akpevwe Vivian Ikie Ogheneovo, Prince Sam Ughujohwovwo, Chief Juweto Ernest, Chief. S. N. Brigue, Chief Robbery Balance, Chief Vincent Oyibode, Chief Dibofu, Elder Sam Sele, Mr Notoma, Hon Patrick Ariole, Barr Ishaka and Chief F.K. Ovien .

Others are Hon. Mrs Mirogbozo, Hon Laurence Owumi, Mr Tony Sakpra, Mrs Ufuoma P. Edewor, Mr Sam Kpedi and Mr Akpovo Sefia among others.