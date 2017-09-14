Group Declares APC House Of Assembly Aspirant Wanted In Ughelli

Share This





















The group in a statement made available to Urhobotoday.com said they are declaring Prince koyoyo Uhrorho wanted because they wanted him to contest for the position of member of House of Assembly in Ughelli South constituency under APC in order to salvage the people from shackle of intimidation, oppression and poverty.Describing Kuyoyo Uhrorho as someone who had visibly occupied the mind of young intellectuals and grassroots mobilizers in Ughelli South, Barr. Prosper Eruvwu Gere led Ughelli South Young professionals Forum pointed out that they are declaring him wanted for leadership in Ughelli South because of his sterling and overwhelming leadership qualities.Prosper Gere described Prince Koyoyo as one emerging leader with the interest of the people at heart, which he displayed years ago as a student leader, adding that his defection to the Ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) was long overdue.He noted that the gospel according to Koyoyo was a gospel of equity and fairness, a gospel of respect and responsibility to all irrespective of tribe and political beliefs.This according to him was proven during his brief stint as Chairman NANS JCC DTS, which gave him the opportunity to live an indelible mark on the lives of many people across the state and indeed Nigeria.He further stated that it was high time the people of Ughelli South got it right if the poor representation which had been the case for long must be eradicated.The group consequently gave him six weeks ultimatum to declare his intention to run to save the people from the shambles which is referred to as democratic representation.