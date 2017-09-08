Ibori Commends Uvwe Monarch Over Support, Solicits Unity Among Urhobos

Share This





















Related

Ibori gave the charge when he paid a courtesy visit to the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, HRM Emmanuel Ekemegewan Sideso Abe I at his palace.He expressed appreciation to the monarch for his supportive role during his travails in the United Kingdom (UK).“While I was passing through travails in the UK, the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom was always getting in touch with me through moral support in prayers,” he said.Ibori disclosed that the monarch’s prayers and words of encouragement whenever they spoke contributed immensely to his good health.He said that while others were pained by his travails, the royal father was most perturbed, adding: “Now that I have fulfilled my vow, I can now make public visits, especially to those who shared in my trials.”Responding, the monarch affirmed that when Ibori was in the UK, he prayed that he (Ibori) should return in a better condition, adding that he was grateful that God answered his prayers.He commended Ibori on the visit, saying that it was a sign of his large- heartedness towards him and the Uvwie Kingdom.