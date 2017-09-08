Okowa: Kidnapping, Security Challenges On Downward Trend In Delta

Share This





















Deputy Governor Burutu Otuaro attended the meeting with heads of different security agencies in the state.According to the Governor, “every two weeks, we sit with security chiefs to analyze security situation in the state, today, it was heartwarming to note that issues of kidnapping and other security challenges came up, it was discovered that they are on downward trend.”He observed that the synergy between security agencies operating in the state, especially in the area of sharing of information have helped a lot to ensure a peaceful state, assuring that his administration would continue to encourage the good working relationship between the agencies.Okowa commended Traditional and other community leaders for effectively collaborating with the state government to continuously engage the youths towards ensuring sustained peace in the state.The Governor, however, noted that activities of oil bunkerers are still on despite several destruction of their facilities by security operatives.He stated that measures have been put in place to stop the activities of oil thievesOn the issue of Ogulaghha Community and threat to oil operation activities in the area, the Governor said, the issues at stake have been resolved, adding that the Deputy Governor, Barr. Burutu Otuaro has been mandated to carry on with advocacy visits in the area to consolidate on the resolutions reached.