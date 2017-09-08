1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Fri, Sep 8th, 2017

Roasted Plantain Seller Assists Mad Woman To Deliver Bouncng Boy In Sapele (PHOTOS)

The mentally challenged woman with the bouncing baby boy....

The mentally challenged woman with the bouncing baby boy….


LAGOS SEPTEMBER 8TH (NEWSRANGERS)-A mentally unstable woman has given birth to a bouncing baby boy in Sapele, Delta state, Sapele Oghenek reports.
The lady was said to have been assisted by a roasted plantain seller who noticed that she was in labor. The Good Samaritan however noticed that the placenta refused to come out, prompting her to call for help.
The lantain roaster assisting the mentally hallnged woman during delivery

The lantain roaster assisting the mentally hallnged woman during delivery


A doctor, Ugochuckwu, later arrived the scene and assisted her in delivering the baby safely, before being taken to the hospital, as her family were located.
The baby has since been named Excel.

Subscribe to our newsletter for news update:

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent Posts

Konga Verified Blogger

Konga Verified Blogger

IN THE NEWS

Members of GOCOP