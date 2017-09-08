Roasted Plantain Seller Assists Mad Woman To Deliver Bouncng Boy In Sapele (PHOTOS)
LAGOS SEPTEMBER 8TH (NEWSRANGERS)-A mentally unstable woman has given birth to a bouncing baby boy in Sapele, Delta state, Sapele Oghenek reports.
The lady was said to have been assisted by a roasted plantain seller who noticed that she was in labor. The Good Samaritan however noticed that the placenta refused to come out, prompting her to call for help.
A doctor, Ugochuckwu, later arrived the scene and assisted her in delivering the baby safely, before being taken to the hospital, as her family were located.
The baby has since been named Excel.