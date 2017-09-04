Urhobo Traditional Council Of Chiefs Holds General Meeting Of Urhobo Leaders In Lagos

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Urhobo Traditional Council of Chiefs in Lagos has announced a general encompass meeting of Chiefs and Urhobo leaders.

A press statement signed by the Secretary of Urhobo Traditional Council of Chiefs, Lagos, Chief Godspower Ikpimi made available to URHOBOTODAY.COM disclosed that the meeting will hold on Saturday, September 9th , 2017 by 10,00 am at the Council Secretariat located at number 16/18 Ajose Lane, (Behind Ajeromi Local Government Council Secretariat) Ajegunle, Apapa, Lagos State.



Most prominent in the agenda of the meeting are registration of new members into the fold of Urhobo Traditional Council of Chiefs Lagos, presentation of reports of the activities of the council which include report of the first and second visit of members to Ovie of Abraka, HRM. AVM Lucky Ararile to settle salient issues affecting the Council.Other issues expected to be discuss at the meeting has to do with finance, setting up of committee for constitution review and other matters.URHOBOTODAY.COM learnt from a reliable source that the attendance of the meeting is encompassing, meaning it is not only chieftaincy title holders alone that are expected at the meeting, but Urhobo indegenes who though not interested in becoming chief, but have interest of Urhobo nation at heart and willing to contribute to the cultural and socio-economic development of Urhobo people are e to the entitle to attend the meeting.Urhobo Traditional Council of Chief Lagos State Nigeria was founded in the year 1954 by group of Urhobo Chiefs resident in Lagos State and its environs. The founder and inaugural chairman of the council was late high Chief Johnson Okpako Okoloba (JP) and he was also the first Osu (Traditional Ruler) of the Urhobo’s in Lagos State.Those who reigned after Okoloba demiss were Late High Chief L. S Diaso Osu II, Late HRM C.D. Ogodo (JP) Osu III and the present reigning Osu R’ Urhobo of Lagos, Chief Vincent Ogheneochuko Ahwi.The aims and the objectives of the Urhobo Traditional Council of Chiefs Lagos are to protect and defend Urhobo indigenes, to preserve all institution of government, social and cultural practice of Urhobo nation, to handle, settle dispute and case brought before it and to ensure peaceful co-existence among the Urhobos and their neigbours.