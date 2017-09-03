Delta: Crisis Rocks Okpe Community Over Killing Of PDP Ward Chairman

Share This





















Related

Following the death of the deceased, several houses have been burnt down.Residents are currently fleeing their homes for fear of further attacks.It is not clear yet if the killing has any political colouration as at the time of this report.The deceased was killed inside a tricycle in front of his compound at about 9pm on Friday, September 1.The deceased was shot on his stomach and chest few hours after the current Okpe Local Government Council Chairman, Prince Godwin Ejinyere visited his executive in the area.Prince Ejiyenre is seeking re-election in the forthcoming LG elections in the State.Gloria Aragba was injured because she was inside the tricycle with the deceased at the time and she is currently receiving treatments at an undisclosed hospital in the State.The Delta State Acting Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, confirmed the report, saying that three persons have been arrested in connection with the killing.He named the suspects as Junior Dele, Emma Francis and Ejoke Onome from Uwagba.DSP Aniamaka added that the suspects are currently undergoing investigation by the Homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, CID.Our source gathered that there has been lingering youth leadership tussle in the community, and that some highly placed persons may have hand in the dastard killing of the deceased.