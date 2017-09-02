Three Ughelli Women Arrested For Selling Donkey and Vulture Meat In Bayelsa

Share This























LAGOS SEPTEMBER 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Three women from Ughelli, Delta state were apprehended in Yenagoa, by members of the Bayelsa state Vigilante Network led by Godwin Avidi for selling donkey and vulture as meat to unsuspecting buyers in Tombia market Bayelsa State.

During interrogation, the women confessed to selling vulture meat and carcasses of donkeys to unsuspecting buyers.

They revealed that the meats were imported from neighboring states and sold at cheap and affordable prices to buyers, mostly those who own restaurants, bars, and canteens.