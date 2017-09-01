Lagos Police Rescues Missing Orerokpe Teenager In Ojodu Berger

Share This





















Akiri was picked up by RRS officers who saw him wandering late in the evening at Ojodu – Berger, Lagos.According to Ese, he had problem at home and he decided to follow a friend, Adekunle Adewale, who he met at a football field in Orerokpe to Lagos.They alighted at Ojodu – Berger and he was told to wait by Adewale, and since then he didn’t return to pick him.He added that their plan was to return to Orerokpe together immediately Adewale collects money from his parents.Ese Akiri is in SSS 2B, Orerokpe Secondary School.His father, Akiri Issac is a daily contribution collector in Orerokpe while his mother, Charity Akiri, owns a provision store in Orerokpe. Ese however doesn’t have the contact numbers of his parents.While we explore other means of reaching his relatives, we hereby urge any member of the public with the parents’ contacts to inform them to pick him up at RRS Headquarters, Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja or call any of these numbers; 09053950347, 08081700099.