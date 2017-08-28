Delta @ 26 : Okowa Celebrates Return Of Buhari, Expresses Gratitude To Deltans

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa on Sunday celebrated the return of President Muhammadu Buhari to Nigeria after 103 medical sojourn in London.

The Governor equally expressed his gratitude to the people of Delta State for the existence of peace in the state despite the economic recession.

Okowa was quoted as saying this yesterday in a statement by the Government House, Asaba said, “We thank God for the return of Mr. President to the country. Death is not a thing that one can wish any one and the return of President Buhari deserves to be celebrated. Nigerians have come to realise that it is better for us to remain united as a people,” he said.

The Delta Governor spoke at a church service to mark 26 years of the creation of Delta.

“As a people, as a state and as a government, we have every reason to celebrate because, if not for any other reason, from August last year when we marked our silver jubilee to this year, there is reasonable restoration of peace, especially in our creeks where there is no longer destruction of pipelines.”

Okowa, who spoke yesterday at an interdenominational thanksgiving service at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Delta Province 3 Headquarters, Asaba, said: “Though the impact of the peace that has returned to the creeks may not have been felt in our economy, because, the state did not only suffer from the effect of consistent low price of oil for more than 38 months; we were not just affected by the price going down and the quantum produced but, there is hope that it will be better.

“We are grateful to the church for the prayers, we are thankful to the youths for sheathing their swords, we thank our traditional rulers for their interventions, and to all those who worked for peace to return to our state, we say, thank you”, Okowa said