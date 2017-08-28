Delta @ 26: Ogboru Slams Successive PDP Govt ForTaking Delta State Backward

Share This





















Related

Ogboru who made the statement on Sunday maintained that despite the retrogressive manner that successive PDP governments have been leading Delta State, thereby denying the average Deltan the benefits of his natural heritages, there is need for every Deltan to be hopeful as “Change” has become inevitable.According to him, “the level of mismanagement, lack of transparency and accountability as well as unpatriotic style of governance emanating from the Okowa led administration, which ought to be righting the numerous wrongs that trailed the administrations of his predecessors, had become unbearable for Deltans.”He, however expressed readiness to work with all well meaning Deltans so as to rescue the State from the shackles of destruction”.“At 26, we watch in disbelief how one of the most promising states in Nigeria after creation in 1991 has become so deserted and bereaved of development, irrespective of its crude oil richness and intelligent human resources”, Ogboru lamented.“Deltans have every reason to be unhappy but I would rather charge them to approach the future with much determination and hope as we all join efforts together to redeem our dear state from the callous hands of power mongers, who lavish our commonwealth on their egocentric lusts instead of using same to build an enabling environment for the people”, he further said.Great Ogboru who is also hopeful for the APC 2019 governorship ticket, also used the opportunity to emphasize on the importance of good governance and selfless leadership, being the only way to redirect Delta State to the path of greatness and true prosperity.Speaking also, another APC chieftain and the Acting State Coordinator of the Light of APC, Delta State, Evang. Ossai Abey noted that the continuous bad governance in Delta State since democracy in 1999 is chiefly responsible for the breakdown of Law and order, which has made the State a haven of under development with lack of manufacturing industries.According to Evangelist Abey, ” the high rate of unemployment in our state has become so alarming that our promising and vibrant youths now take to crimes of kidnapping, arm robbery as well as militancy”.“These activities, which are caused by lack of visionary leadership and failures of successive PDP governments to prioritise the welfare of the people since 1999, are further worsening the situation of poor development by scaring away potential investors”, Ossai said.Evang. Abey therefore called on all Deltans, home and abroad, to join forces with Delta APC to defeat these opposing barriers in order to secure the future of Delta State and guarantee the welfare of her people.