1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Mon, Aug 28th, 2017

DESOPADEC Abandons Six Classrooms Blocks In Oginibo Secondary School

The sign board of the DESOPADEC cobtactor looking rusty and over grown with weed at the site of the abadoned six block xlassroom project

The sign board of the DESOPADEC cobtactor looking rusty and over grown with weed at the site of the abadoned six block xlassroom project


LAGOS AUGUST 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC has allegedly abandoned a six classrooms block in the hometown of former Minister of Education(State) Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, Oginibo Community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.
Ourinvestigatio revealed that that the project situated in the dilapidated Oginibo Secondary School in Oginibo Community, Delta State has been overtaken by weeds and reptiles.
Tabmote Enterprises of No. 22 Enerhen road in Uvwie Local Government Area is the contractor handling the project in the hometown of former Minister for Education(State) Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi and other distinguished Ughievwen sons.
Currently, the staff room is unbefitting even for rats and other animals to dwell.
Dilapidated laboratry science classroom of the scholl

Dilapidated laboratry science classroom of the school


There are also no toilet facilities, enough desks and chairs in the school that has unfurnished and unequipped and dirty science laboratory.
The ceilings in the school have been shattered by unknown persons and the home of Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi whose residence is just a stone throw from the school.

Subscribe to our newsletter for news update:

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent Posts

Konga Verified Blogger

Konga Verified Blogger

IN THE NEWS

Members of GOCOP