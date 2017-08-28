Traditional Cannon, ‘Ituru’ Kills Pregnant Woman In Urhobo Community

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Shells of a cannon, known as Ituru or Ebeghre in Urhobo language shot during a traditional ceremony has reportedly killed a 26-year-old pregnant woman at Ujevwu community, in Udu Council Area of Delta State.

Sources from the community said the woman, identified as Mrs. Ese Edewor, was alleged to be taking her bath in a makeshift bathroom outside her apartment when the incident occurred on Saturday.

The deceased, a mother of two, was expecting her third child when the shrapnels from traditional cannon pierced her stomach and she died on the spot before medical assistance could be rendered.

It was gathered that the cannon was allegedly fired as part of activities marking the 11th memorial anniversary of a prominent community leader, late Chief Richard Kenairu Alerebo, which was expected to climax on Sunday, August 27.

Recounting details of the incident to our correspondent, a neighbour to the deceased, who pleaded not to be mentioned, said, “The late Ese was having her bath when shells from traditional cannon fired around our neighborhood to commemorate the 11th anniversary of the demise of a chief in the community.

“Another woman who was waiting in line to take her bath after Ese survived the incident.”

A Police source at the Ovwian Police Division in Udu confirmed the incident, saying one of the children of late Kenairu Alerebo, identified as Obruche Kenairu, has been arrested.

The celebration was reportedly suspended following the killing.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Andrew Aniamaka, could not be reached for comment as efforts to reach him for confirmation proved abortive.