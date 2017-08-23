Recession: Okowa Goes Spiritual, Calls On Nigerians To Focus On God For Solution

Share This





















The governor who was represented by his Executive Assistance on Religious Matters, Bishop Greatman Nmalagu, said recession is not new as it was experienced in the time of Joseph which caused the entire family of Jacob to migrate to Egypt.The governor reminded Nigerians that as it was in the time of Joseph, when he remained faithful to God, so it is expected that they have to be faithful and go to him in prayers, as it is only through him that the perfect solution will arise.“In a time like this, time of recession, individuals and sectors are facing in Nigeria, it is only God we need as the perfect solution by faith, closeness to God, tolerance and prayers”.He emphasised that the development that is presently going on in Delta state is not by the power of man, but by God’s Grace, and as such it is a time we need prayers at all time, as this period is a period the bible calls famine, and tolerance is needed from everyone.“It is a time we need prayers at all times. It is a period bible calls famine. It happened in the days of Joseph and his family members in Egypt. Joseph tolerated his brothers and controlled his anger, hence at the appointed time God intervened. Joseph remained faithful to God in prayers”.The governor said God is leading his administration, and He will continue to lead the government to create more jobs in the state.“He has been leading this administration. He is alive and l know, as we continue to depend on him he will give us more grace to create jobs through STEP, YAGEP for the youths and provide more roads and so forth. Let the church and families continue to pray for Delta state and the nation in general”.In his message Rev. Abraham Triumphant reminded the people that it is only love and unity that builds a nation, and emphasised the need to continue to show love to one and other, and always have faith in God.