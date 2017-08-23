Buhari’s Loyalists Clash Over Leadership of Campaign Organisation

Share This





















Following the development, men of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) well-armed with rifles and ammunitions were seen at the campaign office located along Kubwa express way, negotiating with the two factional leaders for peace to reign.Specifically, Alhaji Danladi Pasali and Alhaji Isa Bayero have been laying claims to the leadership of the organization for the past few months.Trouble started when the members loyal to Alhaji Pasali stormed the office and locked the gate in order to address a press conference on Buhari’s return from London.When the Alhaji Bayero group arrived in order to have another press conference, there was no way for them to gain entry, as members of the other faction had already occupied and locked up the gate.Briefing newsmen on the development outside the gate, Bayero claimed that the other faction broke into his office and carted away official documents and other valuables.“They had already changed the padlocks and keys to the office. They even have that case at the FCT Police Command for breaking into my office; they have the case file there. The case is on-going. They broke into my office and stole all the documents.“We have not been in the office for like two months because of the fasting period and because our dear leader was away in London for medical treatment but we resumed today. That is why you have seen us with the Police waiting to attend this meeting.“In fact, impersonation is part of corruption in this country. I don’t want anything fight, we need peace because of General Muhammadu Buhari. We wrote a letter to the Commissioner of Police, we also sent it to the State Security Service (SSS) to give us official approval to be attached with security agents but when we arrived here, they had already locked up this place and were inside,” he said.But while the North Central Zonal Coordinator of the Organization, Hon. Ubale Marafa was addressing newsmen inside the office, three Policemen stormed the hall and stopped the briefing while he was rounding off.Marafa said the divine healing of Buhari would go a long way in reducing the “needless conspiracy theories” surrounding his health.“On this note, we want to specially appeal to all progressive minded Nigerians, lovers of democracy and democratic dividends to rally round, support, join hands with and help our loving and amiable President Muhammadu Buhari to succeed by focusing on issues that are capable of uniting the country rather than those that have the tendency to divide her and tear the people apart,” he said.