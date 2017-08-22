Okowa 2019: Group Commended For Propagating Ibori’s Political Philosophy

Share This





















A former Commissioner for Special Duties in the state and now the Chairman of the Governing Board of the state Institute of Continuing Education (ICE), Chief Champion Kpatege, gave this commendation when members of the group visited him on Sunday in Warri.He stated that as things are now and based on the same philosophy, the state Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, is not just a sellable candidate for the 2019 governorship election, but a great achiever whose performance will make Deltans and non Deltans alike to vote for him in 2019.Kpatege urged members of the group not to lose focus of the aims and objectives for which it was formed, but should strive to continue to contribute it’s quota to the realization of the second tenure desire of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.The state Coordinator of the group, Hon. Edmond Guanah, had earlier briefed their host on the aims and objectives of the group which is principally anchored on the fact that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa will remain in Government House after the 2019 gubernatorial election.Hon. Guanah was accompanied on the visit by Hon. Markson Ukuli, Barr. Kingsley George, Diamond Eshalomi, Emmanuel Ekporaroh, as well as other local government Coordinators from across the state.