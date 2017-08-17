Tragedy: 70-Year-Old Woman, Grand Daughter Burnt To Death In Isoko Community

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A seventy-year-old woman simply identified as Madam Veronica and her grand daughter, Gladys were today burnt to death at Etevie quarters in Ozoro community,Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State, DAILY POST can report.

DAILY POST gathered that the tragic incident happened while the woman was refilling her cooking stove while it was still hot, but unknown to her, the kerosene was adulterated.

Immediately, the whole place went into flames and burnt her and her grand daughter in their one room apartment, beyond recognition.

An eyewitness who craved anonymity stated that neighbours were alerted by the alarm raised by Gladys.

The eyewitness noted that the seventy-year-old woman who could suffered grave burnt on her left arm and back while Gladys was seriously burnt in her breast, face and head.