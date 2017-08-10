Pat Utomi: My Concept Is To Create Three Brown New Industrial Cities In Delta State

Share This





















Addressing members of Urhobo Social Club in Maryland, Lagos state on Sunday, Utomi explained that industrial park can be created in three different zones of the state in which three different brown cities will emerge.Utomi who disclosed that creating the industrial cities do not require collection of allocation from the federal government whether lean or small, explained that all that is required is a commitment to work and binding foreign partners to work with to create those things.According to him, “The Chinese are willing to partner because they are looking towards moving their capitals from China to other parts of the world. We can create industrial parks in three different zones of the state and around each industrial park brand new cities will emerge. What need to be done is to link new cities and industrial parks with lean highways and rail links that can run round the state. All will be done from private capital. Not whether your allocation is big or small.”He observed that investors are scared of Nigeria because of the way issues are handled. “If a new governor comes, all the other things the governor before him did is cancelled. So investors are afraid to put their money in an environment of uncertainty. These are changes we should begin to make,” he stated.Responding to question on development at grassroot level, Utomi said his strategy is to ensure he has a round table discussion with leaders of every local government areas and inquire of what they want in their areas?“Each area will have to say their problem. Some may say they need water. Others may say they need school and so on. In that case, we will create a budget for them according to their needs and distribute it to them as it comes. You determine what you want and a transparent process will be put in place and have to be implemented. Those in the grassroots are solving their small problem, while those at the state level are solving the bigger problems.“That also goes to Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC). I cannot believe that we have that Agency and we can’t see anything from it. The local people have to take control of it rather than cronies or people who just capture money and take it out. It really must change,” he vowed.Utomi who disclosed that those in the grassroot are fed up with the way their lives are today and are looking for change pointed out that the states that are working are not run by traditional politicians, but by technocrats.“ That is what we need to educate our people on. If we do that, our future is bright,” he stated.