Warri Prophet, Fufuyen Sets To Invade Europe With Miracles

Termed “Europe Invasion”, which is second of its kind, the programme will cover inspired teaching of the Word, Salvation, Liberation of the children of God through Jesus Christ, from any form of captivity, Praise and Worship, Total healing, Deliverance, Restoration. Attendees will also experience the chronicle of God’s power, withheld documents will be released by God’s grace, barreness will give way to God’s fruitfulness, financial and job breakthroughs and more.The dancing Prophet, as he is fondly called – because he loves to sing and dance to God – recalled some of the miracles that took place in one of his visits to Austria and Germany.“In Germany, there was a woman who couldn’t walk for a long time. The grace of God located her and she was healed and able to walk. The woman was in Nigeria few weeks ago to testify. Those seeking resident/work permits got them; while others got good jobs. Where ever you are, come to the crusade and experience the mighty powers of God healing the sick, all round breakthrough and so much more.”Between August 11/12, Owomowomo, as he’s popularly known, will storm Hamburg, Germany, August 14, in Calle Del NinotNum 17 Ciudad De Fallers, Valencia, Spain, August 17/18 will be at Zoppas Arena, VialeDello Sport 2 Conegliano Treviso Provincia, Italy and Holland, on 20th and 21st of August.Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, alias Arena of Solution and Power, is an end-time deliverance and prophetic ministry. Its core mission is to spread abroad the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ; heal the sick and to proclaim liberty to the captives, as well as demonstrating the power of God for the world to see.