Online Publishers’ Conference: Govs, Service Chiefs, Lai Mohamed, Dangote, Others Confirm Attendance

LAGOS JULY 8TH (NEWSRANGERS)-The Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP), a group for the highest strata of Nigerian media professionals in online publishing, has secured firm assurances of the presence of eminent Nigerians at its conference.

Themed: “Sustaining Growth through Diversification of the Economy,” the conference will hold on Thursday, August 10, 2017 at Renaissance Hotel, Isaac John Street, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos.

A statement by GOCOP Publicity Secretary, Olumide Iyanda, disclosed that Governors Nyesom Wike, Abdulafatah Ahmed and Darius Ishaku of Rivers, Kwara and Taraba States respectively have confirmed their presence at the conference as Special Guests.

Others are the Minister for Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai; the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar; the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas; the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris; and Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi.

Also confirmed are the President, Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote; the Group Chairman, Mutual Assurance Plc, Chief Akin Ogunbiyi; the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria LNG, Tony Attah; the Chairman, Zinox Technologies Limited, Leo Stan Ekeh; the Director, United Nations Information Centre in Nigeria, Ronald Kayanja; and the Founder, Oodua People’s Congress, Dr. Frederick Fasehun.

Keynote Speakers at the conference are university teacher, Prof. Akin Onigbinde; the Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Bayo Onanuga; and a former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi.

Former Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of the Sun Newspapers and now the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina; and the Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of New Telegraph Newspapers and also the President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, Funke Egbemode, will participate in the discussion.

A new GOCOP executive council will be inaugurated at the conference.