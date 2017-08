Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 7TH (NEWSRANGERS)-Report reaching us has revealed that gunmen on Monday morning abducted 15 occupants of a Lagos-bound bus belonging to God is Good Motors.

The passengers and driver according to our source were reportedly ordered out of the vehicle before they were marched into the bush.

The hoodlums had taken over the bus at Elibrada, Emohua axis of East-West road in Rivers State at about 7.20am.

More details later…