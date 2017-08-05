Onicha-Ugbo/Abuja Road: Death Trap For Travelers

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-It is tales of lamentation for motorists and indigenes of Onicha-Ugbo community in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State as the Abuja-Onicha-Ugbo road constructed several years ago by the Niger Delta Development Company is in deplorable condition.

The road has eventually turned a nightmare for travellers and drivers who drive through it on a daily basis.

The condition of the road has also become a burden for residents of Onicha Ugbo as its state has triggered multiple errosions in the busy community.



A visit by The Guardian to the road at the weekend, depicts total neglect by the NDDC.

According to a resident of the community, Laurence Izuegbu, “This road is a death trap and it has become a burden to my community. I am so pained and would like the Federal government and yhe agency responsible for the maintenance of this road to act fast before we record a colossal damage.

“We have been crying out when the road was not as bad as this. We are not going to take this anymore. We are even prepared to go and protest in Abuja because the state of the road is affecting our houses and crops. How can you construct a major highway like this without proper drainages? This is bad.”

A commercial bus driver traveling to Abuja said: ” we have been suffering this for a long time. At times, we spend 3 days traveling to Abuja because of tbe state of this road. We want the government to take action because this is the shortest route to Abuja, Auchi and Okene.”