Akparobor Tasks FG On Vocational Training, Berates Minister On Abuse Of School Curriculum

By Williams OdeAkparobor made the statement while addressing journalists at Sapele Local Government Area, Delta State during his empowerment program for students in secondary school, tertiary institutions, market women (traders),widows and youths among others who have started learning trade and handworks and others from his pet project disclosed education is the bedrock of he society for proper developmental goal of a better nation.Akparobor who is an educationist rebuked the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu for removing religious knowledge from Nigerian educational curriculum, describing his action as unacceptable.He advised the youths to strive to achieve education and key into vocational education programme because education creates awareness which could assist them to make better decisions as they move forward in life.According him, “Education makes people good and good people make a good nation and that is why education is very important in the development of our day to day life.”The Educationalist disclosed that the Eji-Wealth Foundation is a unique foundation which is aim at assisting the needy in the society and not for personal benefit,He said what the foundation has achieved so far is a tip of the iceberg as he plans to donate chairs, desks, notebooks, pencils, pens and other educational materials to schools in his locality in future in order to bring succor and hope to the poor and economically disadvantaged people in the society.He added that the numerous philanthropic initiatives executed by the Foundation included the payment of school fees for indigent students in secondary and tertiary institutions of learning, payment of vocational training for over thirty persons in hair dressing, tailoring, welding and fabrication, catering, laundry specialists and embroidering makers among others.“I established the Foundation with the aim of making life meaningful for the poor and needy as part of my contributions to the growth and development of the society,” he disclosed.Akparobor further stated that, he also has plan to sink boreholes in various communities that do not have portable drinking water among other things, adding that nothing gives him joy than putting smile on the faces of the people as well as helping them to actualize their dreams.He said, the aims and objectives of the Eji-Wealth Foundation is to assist students who have genuine financial in capabilities in their educational pursuits.He equally vow to assist patients who were not able to be discharge from hospital because of their inability to pay their hospital bill, stressing that his Foundation is equally ready to support men and women who are genuinely making frantic efforts to do business, specially market women, widows and food vendors.“ We also provide support for agricultural developments and youths who are genuinely willing to learn handwork or trade and to help the elderly in our society whose children have abandoned them and can hardly carter for their daily needs.“We are looking at providing any other charity services as may be agreed upon by the Foundation from time to time. I am move with compassion to contribute my quota towards alleviating of the suffering of my people and to assist them in my own little way,” he stated.