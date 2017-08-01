Delta: Isoko Artisans Protest Against Multiple Taxation By Govt Agencies

Share This





















By Solomon AkpofureSpeaking exclusively to URHOBOTODAY.COM, Chairman of Isoko South Chapter of Delta State Artisan Council, Comrade Richard Ewhre complained that the issue of multiple taxation of artisans in Delta State is becoming worrisome and acting as hindrance to smooth performance of their profession.He pointed out that different agencies claiming to represent the interest of government do contact their members for one mode of taxation or the other.According to him, “The Ministry of commerce will come and demand for Business permit for shop owners, Delta State Fire Service will demand for Levy, board of internal revenue also collect tax, Delta State Environmental Protection Agency (DELSEPA) ask for tax and Delta State waste management board equally demand for levy too.”Giving the breakdown of the various taxation, Ehwre said, “the breakdown of taxation operation permit is N4,800, Environmental sanitation N1,000 and Sign Board N1000 among others.“The Delta State Government has now come up with daily Tax of N50 to be paid by artisan to a new agency set up by the government. Delta State Fire Service, Delta State Environmental Protection Agency (DELSEPA), Delta State waste management board, Local Government councils also collect taxes from us. Each artisan in Delta State pay total sum of N16, 200 annually to the Delta State Government,” he revealed.He complained that revenue being collected from artisan in Delta State is higher than income generated by them, adding that this had forced many of them to close shop.He appealed to the government to put all machinery in place for a common man to strive in doing business in the state.“The Delta State Government agency should stop imposing taxes on artisans. The State and Local government should always carry all artisan associations along by supporting them with loans to enable its member do well in business. By so doing more artisan will join the association and also pay tax when due.“Delta State Government should partner with all the Artisan Association in Delta State by including them in their empowerment programme. Beside, Ministry for artisan should be created to manage the affair of artisan in Delta State,” Ehwre appealed.