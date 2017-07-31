G.G Darah Urges Urhobos To Brace Up In Support Of Restructuring Of Nigeria

Share This





















Delivering a lecture titled, ‘ Urhobo People, Restructuring, and Federalism In Nigeria’ at the Annual Urhobo Foundation Lecture held at Victoria Island, Lagos, Darah explained that the Urhobo people should support the call for restructuring because they were victims of military rule that diverted their wealth of oil and gas to develop other parts of Nigeria, adding that restructuring will return what belongs to them in term of economic and political gains.He noted that the gale of restructuring campaign is sweeping across Nigeria and it is difficult and hazardous to predict where it will finally lead hence there is great apprehension about the present, there is great uncertainty about the future.“The Urhobo people and other minority groups in the Niger Delta must brace up and stake their demands clearly and bravely,” he advised.He advised that the Urhobos should take activist role in the campaign because they are egalitarian by nature and must be committed to the restoration of federalism, equity and justice in Nigeria.According to him, “The Urhobo people in Delta State have always been in the vanguard of the struggle for freedom and federal justice. From the 1940s Urhobo leaders were active in the anti-colonial movement to win independence from Britain.“Through the auspices of the Urhobo Progress Union (U.P.U.) our politicians made significant contribution to the politics that resulted in independence in 1960. Among the iconic Urhobo nationalists were HRM Ovedje Sadjere of Olomu, Mukoro Mowoe, Samuel Mariere, P.K. Tabiowo, James Obahor, Mrs Alice Obahor, T.E.A. Salubi, Dr. Frederick Esiri, Daniel Okumagba, A.T. Rerri, D.O. Dafinone and others.”He pointed out that the federalist tenets of equity and equality are evident in Urhobo cultural units and kingdoms because each of them is an amalgam of family units that relate to one another as equal stakeholders in a federation.Darah argued that the Urhobo and the Niger Delta people are prime victims of military dictatorship hence the federal government’s forceful seizure of their oil and gas resources has created an apartheid system, making the Niger Delta a conquered economic region.He added that under this economic bondage, the Urhobos were compelled to migrate to areas of the country to which the oil wealth has been diverted.