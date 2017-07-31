Man Banish From Urhobo Community For Chaining 13-Year-Old Son To Window Protector

Share This





















The villagers who rescued the little from where he was chained consequently ordered Segun to park away from the village because his action is inhumanity to man.Our source revealed that Segun took the drastic action against his son because he was informed by the pastor of his Church that his son, Tobi who just concluded his primary six examination is a wizard.Confirming the allegation to newsmen, wife of Segun, who is the step mother of Tobi revealed, “They told us that he is a wizard at a Church we went to for prayers and he also admitted that he is a wizard.“At a point, my husband had to use a hot iron to burn his palm and feet owing to his misbehaviour. Despite this, he opened the fridge in the house and ate everything.“This led to my husband tying his hands and legs to the protector. He had just been tied for three days before we were arrested.”Tobi however told journalists that he had not been comfortable with the way and manner his father and step mother handle him in the house, stressing that their negative action towards him made him to run away from home.“I always run from the house because I am not comfortable with them. My mother is dead and the woman here is my step-mother,” he explained.Although the suspected had been granted bail, the DPO however advised him to heed the order of the villagers by packing away from away from the village.