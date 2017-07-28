Okowa Brokers Peace Between Warring Urhobo, Ijaw Communities

Share This























LAGOS JULY 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State governor Ifeayin Okowa has sued for peace between warring Aladja and Gbaramatu communities. He called for an emergency meeting between the two communities. He called for an emergency meeting between the Aladja and Gbaramatu communities.

The two communities have been engulfed in a land dispute crisis that has now allegedly claimed the lives of two Gbaramatu youths.

In attendance are top security operatives in the state, traditional rulers as well as members of the peace building council of the state.

Addressing newsmen after the over two hours meeting which was held closed door, the Delta State Governor appealed for calm while calling on the people to support ongoing police investigations.

The police is confident it will unravel the mystery surrounding the alleged murder of the two youths but warns that it will no longer entertain anyone trying to disrupt the peace of the state.

However, the people of Delta State are awaiting the police investigations which is hoped that this incident will not be numbered among the several cases of unresolved murders across the country.