Garba Shehu Declines Comment On Why Fayose Was Not Selected To Visit Buhari In London

Garba Shehu, the Senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, on Tuesday declined comment when asked why governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State was not among the delegate selected to honour an invitation by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Shehu, while speakingin an interactive session with state house correspondents, said six Nigerian governors will tonight depart the country to London where they were expected to have a meeting with Buhari by 3pm on Wednesday.

Buhari has been receiving medical treatment in London since May 7.

The presidential spokesman said Abdulaziz Yari, governor of Zamfara state, will lead the delegation.

Other members of the delegation are Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Kashim Shettima (Borno), Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo), Umar Ganduje (Kano) and Samuel Ortom (Benue).

When asked why Fayose was excluded, he simply said, “It is a goodwill visit and there is nothing more than that.”

Fayose has been very critical of Buhari. Last month, Fayose alleged that the president was placed on a life support machine for 20 days.

He had once threatened to release shocking images of Buhari.

Just few days ago, some ministers, governors and leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) held a meeting with the president in London.

At the end of the meeting, Rochas Okorocha, governor of Imo state, who was in the delegation said: “By our visit to London today, the merchants of lies have been put out of business and Nigerians will not buy the garbage they have been selling.”