Delta State University Honours 100-Year-Old Urhobo Monarch

The honour was part of 25th anniversary of the school and its 11th convocation ceremony.The centenarian Olomu king, shortly after the conferment of the award instituted a life time endowment fund of N5 milliion for the best graduating students in Urhobo Language and Education.The Ohworode thanks the University for considering him worthy of the award and promised to continue to support them.Prince Godwin Ogbon, Head of the Ohworode Royal family congratulated the Ohworode and thanked the state government and the University for the honour done to Ohworode.HRM AVM. Ochuko Ararile, Avwaeke I, the Ovie of Umiagwa-Abraka meanwhile, hosted the Ohworode of Olomu and all the kings at his palace.