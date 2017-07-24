Two Dead, Scores Injured as Urhobo Communities Clash In Delta

Share This























LAGOS JULY 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-No fewer than two people were reported to have lost their live and scores injure d as two Urhobo communities of Uwheru and Unenurhe of Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State clashed over the murder over alleged murder of Uwheru’s youth.

Eye witness reported that it took the intervention of policemen from the Ughelli Area Command and soldiers drafted from the 222 Battalion of Operation Delta Safe to stop the situation from escalating into a full scale war as armed youths from both communities were set for total showdown.

Our source disclosed that at least, two persons from both sides were said to have lost their lives, while several others sustained various degrees of injuries while the melee lasted.

“About 15 indigenes from Unenurhe community, who had gone to farm or embarked on commercial activity at the Uwheru Market, are being held hostage,” President General of Unenurhe community, Chief Felix Edjereki revealed.

Giving details on the cause of the clash, Chief Edjereki said: “From information available to me, they said an indigene of Uwheru community died mysteriously and was buried at Unenurhe, according to reports from an oracle they consulted.

“They started by attacking indigenes of Unenurhe community, who had gone to Uwheru to trade and farm.

“While I was trying to grapple with the situation, I got information that over 500 Uwheru youths are mobilising to Unenurhe singing war songs.

“Before I realised what was happening, the youths had already invaded Unenurhe, shooting sporadically and unleashing mayhem on indigenes of my community.

“As I speak with you, at least seven persons are unaccounted for, four of those held hostage have been released, while 11 are still held back, while one of those injured has been rushed to the Delta State University Teaching Hospital, DELSUTH, Oghara,” he stated.

President General of Uwheru community, Chief Ogarivi Utso, said: “Though I tried to calm the youths, who were already agitated for a showdown, they rebuffed my efforts and even threatened to unleash mayhem on me.

“Unfortunately, one of our boys was killed during the incident, while two others are currently receiving medical attention at DELSUTH, Oghara.”

When contacted, Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, said he has not been briefed on the incident and promised to get more details on the clash.