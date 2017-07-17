Delta Police Boss Dismisses Omo-Agege’s Assassination Attempt Claim

Share This





















Related

Omo-Agege had claimed that bullet grazed his ear as hoodlums attackedhim and his entourage, including his wife, some party officials and members on Saturday in Effurun, Uvwie council area of Delta State.The attack occurred when the lawmaker visited the Effurun Market located along the popular PTI road during the second phase of his constituency empowerment programme in Effurun, Ekpan and Ugberikoko areas of Uvwie.Reacting, the CP said the Police were not aware of any assassination plot against Omo-Agege, noting that a case of unruly behaviour by some youths might have been escalated to assassination attempt.“I don’t know about any assassination attempt on the senator. Didn’t he have policemen with him?” Sahara Reporters quoted him as saying.”I know he reported a complaint at the Ekpan police station that he was attacked by thugs during an empowerment program but I don’t know whether it boils down to an assassination attempt.”My question is didn’t he have policemen with him? As a senator who will go on empowerment program, will he go empty handed?“If you are going for empowerment program, are you not supposed to tell the police that you will do empowerment program and they give you police, did he do that?”Also, didn’t he have police operatives with him? Somebody will not just wake up to say they attempted to assassinate him.”When are making allegations you have a substantial proves not just making allegations.”CP Ibrahim added thatOmo-Agege had access to police and security operativesand ought to inform the DPO or the area commander to provide him with security.“You know these politicians, they can just say anything for their own political gain”, he added.