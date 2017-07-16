Senator Ovie Omo-Agege Survives Assassination Attempt

Share This





















A press statement signed by Aruviere Martin Egharhevwa for the Media and Strategy Team of the Senator, sighted by Urhobotoday.com condemned in the strongest terms obvious premeditated assassination attempt on Ovie Omo-Agege, his wife, members of his family, APC leaders and his supporters during the second phase of the senator’s constituency ‘empowerment’ program in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.The statement alleged that two persons were seriously injured during the violent attack unleashed on the peace-loving senator and his team by the suspected killers, just as it called on security agencies to immediately arrest the hoodlums and bring them to justice.“We note with regret that the hoodlums staged the violent attack when the senator and his team were at the popular Effurun Market giving direct financial support to over hundreds of petty traders and Okada riders. They shot sporadically, destroyed chairs and canopies at the event venues and inflicted serious bodily injuries on members of the public.“The attackers made direct threat on the senator’s life when they came face to face with him and his wife. Senator Omo-Agege did not however yield to their violence, as he chose to provide bold and wise leadership to avoid unnecessary bloodshed over his charitable support for his constituents.“Those injured were taken to hospitals for treatment on the senator’s timely advice before he and his team drove moved to Ekpan Police Station to formally complain to the police authorities. We expect the Police to act.“We wish to advise and warn that it is in the interest of those who attacked the Distinguished Senator Omo-Agege to turn themselves in to security agencies immediately. We will never accept this violence. Our senator is a peace-loving leader but surely not a weakling. We will not allow anyone create premeditated insecurity in Urhoboland. We will surely tame this bad behavior. God and our people are with us.“Despite the unnecessary bloody violence, the Distinguished Senator Omo-Agege wishes to express his gratitude to our market women and youths in Uvwie for their firm support. No one will stop him from giving back to our supporters in Uvwie and Urhoboland at large,” the statement disclosed.Telephone calls and sms made to Ovie Omo-Agege to confirm the report were not not returned.

BELOW IS THE PRESS STATEMENT

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege Survives Assassination Attempt

We condemn in the strongest terms, today’s obvious premeditated assassination attempt on the Distinguished Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, his wife, members of his family, APC leaders and his supporters during the second phase of the senator’s constituency ‘empowerment’ program in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State. We note with sadness that two persons were seriously injured during this violent attack unleashed on the peace-loving senator and his team by the suspected killers. We call on security agencies to immediately arrest the hoodlums and bring them to justice.

We note with regret that the hoodlums staged the violent attack when the senator and his team were at the popular Effurun Market giving direct financial support to over hundreds of petty traders and Okada riders. They shot sporadically, destroyed chairs and canopies at the event venues and inflicted serious bodily injuries on members of the public. The attackers made direct threat on the senator’s life when they came face to face with him and his wife. Senator Omo-Agege did not however yield to their violence, as he chose to provide bold and wise leadership to avoid unnecessary bloodshed over his charitable support for his constituents. Those injured were taken to hospitals for treatment on the senator’s timely advice before he and his team drove moved to Ekpan Police Station to formally complain to the police authorities. We expect the Police to act.

We wish to advise and warn that it is in the interest of those who attacked the Distinguished Senator Omo-Agege to turn themselves in to security agencies immediately. We will never accept this violence. Our senator is a peace-loving leader but surely not a weakling. We will not allow anyone create premeditated insecurity in Urhoboland. We will surely tame this bad behavior. God and our people are with us.

Despite the unnecessary bloody violence, the Distinguished Senator Omo-Agege wishes to express his gratitude to our market women and youths in Uvwie for their firm support. No one will stop him from giving back to our supporters in Uvwie and Urhoboland at large.

Aruviere Martin Egharhevwa

For Media and Strategy Team