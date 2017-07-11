Suspected Ritual: Teenage Girl Found Dead at Otokutu Bridge In Warri

Share This























LAGOS JULY 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)- There is great panic, tears and disillusionment at the notorious Otoukutu bridge in Warri, Delta State over the mysterious death of a teenage girl.

The teenage girl suspected to be a slay queen wore a tattered blue jeans and a red top. Her belongings were lying by her side as at when our correspondent visited.

Residents of Otoukutu, tricycle drivers, commuters and sympathizers were at the scene lamenting the faith of the poor girl.

Commenting on the incident, Mr. Patrick Oghene, told our reporter that they were all amazed when they woke up to see how the beautiful damsel was murdered by suspected ritualists.

According to him, “It was so surprising that after killing her, they dressed her body and kept her on top of the bridge, this is really getting out of hand,” he said.

A resident complained that despite the presence of security personnel that operate within the bridge during night by checking vehicular movements within the area such incident could still happen.

However, another source that would not want her name to be mentioned in print accused of police of not doing their security job enough in the area at night, alleging that they are only good at collecting money from commercial motor drivers.

It would be recalled that similar killing was carried out on the same Otoukutu bridge by suspected ritualists last month.

It was further learnt that as at the time of filling this report, the remains of the teenage girl was still at the bridge, family and relatives had not come to identify the lifeless body.