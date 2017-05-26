Okowa Expresses Gratitude To Urhobos, Clerics Over His 2019 Victory

Share This





















Okowa represented by his deputy Deacon (Barr) KIngsley Otuaro in address at UPIO’s Thanks Giving Service at Anointed Word Bible Ministries, Eboh Road Okumagba Layout Warri at the weekend promised to pay a special thanks to Urhobo Peoples Integrity Organization(UPIO),The Committee of Clergies , Delta State and Anointed Word Bible Church just he noted that UPIO is comprised of distinguished personalities who he described as ‘ movers and shakers’ in the politics of Delta State.He noted further that clergies are raised by God to intercede for government and the people and therefore deserve double rewardWhile referring severally to the lesson of the thanks giving service as contained in the Bible book of Psalm 124 earlier read by the legendary monarch of Olomu Kingdom HRM Ogoni 1, Okowa acknowledged that if not for God and the collective and individual efforts of positive minded Deltans like members of UPIO, it would not have been possible for him to be governor of Delta State, adding that he has every reason to thank God for his achievements so far inspite of the lean resources occasioned by the prevailing economic resources>Earlier in his key note address, the national president of the foremost Urhobo socio/political group,Olomu born political icon Dr(Olorogun) Ebeneezer Okorodudu vowed that UPIO will support governor Okowa and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) till 2019 and beyond” the organization (UPIO) is unabashedly committed to PDP because of our firm believe that it is the only genuine political party that is well structured through which the needs , interest of the Urhobo Nation can be advanced and cater for. We firmly believe in the geopolitical unity in Delta State through the rotation of the governorship seat. We firmly believe and support the emergence of our amiable governor Senator Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa”He further listed the laudable numerous achievements so far recorded by UPIO in her existence in just four years to the thunderous applaud of guests , saying that the foremost Urhobo Socio/political group has every reason to thank God.The former two time commissioner in Delta State in his well articulated written address thanked members of the group for their contributions towards the sustenance and advancement of the organization, appreciating further in a very special way Engineer & Mrs Efe Mrakpor for their immense contributions to the success of the eventHigh points of the very impressive occasion was the award of excellence to governor Senator (Dr) Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa, a grand patron of UPIO and former governor of Delta State Chief James Onanefe Ibori and Dr (Olorogun) Ebeneezer Okorodudu by the founder of the church Bishop (Dr) Duke Akpososo who is also a member of Urhobo Peoples Integrity Organization (UPIO)