Delta Gov Vows To Complete All Aniocha Projects As Group Backs Okowa For 2019

Okowa said that although he was on a working visit to Aniocha North to commission and inspect some projects, he considered it very necessary to pay the courtesy visit to the Royal Palace and congratulate the Issele-Uku monarch on successfully ascension of the throne of Oligbo Kingdom without rancour and acrimony.He urged the people of Issele-Uku to rally round the young Obi and support him in order to facilitate the overall development of the community.In an address the Obi expressed his appreciation to Okowa for his numerous support to him and his community especially during his coronation and for approving the take off of the Delta State leather factory in Issele-Uku.He however appealed to the governor to tackle the legion of needs of the community which listed to include flooding, completion of Issele-Uku stadium and lack of potable water.In another development, Delta Central Senatorial District has expressed its readiness to vote enmasse for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in the 2019 general elections.An arm of People Democratic People (PDP) known as Delta Mandate, a political pressure group made the declaration at the maiden outing of the Delta Central Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), held at the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) Conference Centre, Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area.At the ceremony, attended by PDP chieftains across the state, including the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, the group agreed to work round the clock to ensure victory for Governor Okowa in the 2019 governorship election in the state, imploring members of the party to be united instead of being divided.The National President of the group, Chief Isaac Awuzia, who spoke at the occasion, said the group had been on ground since 2013 with the sole aim of making Dr Okowa the governor of the state.He said that with 2019 around the corner, the political group decided to come out for the first time to start mobilizing and working for the return of Governor Okowa in 2019.Prof Sam Oyovwaire in his goodwill message said: “When the going was tough, I did not know that this group was there for me. Times were really tough and we did not know who was there for us. We have been on this but we are up to the task.”He thanked all the executives of the group for honouring him and called on Delta Central to continue to support PDP.Also speaking at the occasion, Chief Solomon Areyinka said that the group was formed with a vision to act as a catalyst group to PDP.He said: “Now most members are now commissioners and high government office holders. We drew this vision with Governor Okowa which led to his victory. Some members have left this group because they have soiled their hands. We are going to drive this vision beyond 2019.Chief Edwin Uzor, immediate past chairman of the PDP in the state commended the coordinators from various local government areas of the state, noting that the group is a firm one that would not weaver but stands for the truth.“You cannot win elections without this group in Delta state. Self supervision is the best form of appraisal. I urge all of us to go back home and work for the party. We believe in consultation. We must do it together and must not take laws into our hands. The end of any election is the beginning of another election. Campaign has started. We will leave to another senatorial District. Join hands with us to move this group forward,” he added.Chief Mike Adiotomre, on his part, noted that Delta Central had never been in opposition, assuring that Delta Central would deliver Okowa again.He said, “With the performance of Governor Okowa so far, we know we belong to a progressive party. We shall stand with Governor Okowa come 2019. He is the father of our government. All the leaders and elders have given their support to Governor Okowa. Our ambitious is to make sure the party takes over national government . While we are working to make sure Governor Okowa wins in 2019, we should work to make sure PDP wins at the federal level.