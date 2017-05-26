Unemployment, Employment Discrimination And Crime: Matters Arising

Share This























By Abubakar Abdulmusawwir

LAGOS MAY 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A United Nations, UN, report on Nigeria’s Common Country Analysis, CCA, in 2016 revealed that Nigeria is one of the poorest countries in the world with over 80 million or 64% of her population living below poverty line. The situation remains so for decades and is increasing by the day.

Youth unemployment which is 42% is creating poverty, helplessness and paving ways for crime and terrorism. But yet nothing much has been done to address this problem that is capable of destroying us and all we have laboured for. The sooner our government realize that the pain of unemployment, employment discrimination and being under employed propel persons into crime and committing of all forms of atrocities to meet their basic human needs and also start using all the resources at her disposal judiciously to address the problem, the better.

In the last seven years, Nigerian government spent more than $9billion to fight crime and terrorism, if the government can pump half of this money in seven years into businesses and sectors that can create jobs, the rate of crime will be very low and in no distance time terrorism will be a thing of the past.

An insurgent group is using financial incentives to recruit members, that incentives breed loyalty and encourages persons to spy on their communities and provide information on security activities for money

Many of the people are doing so because they havelost their sense of reasoning due to hunger and poverty. Hunger and poverty affect the functioning of people’s brain that determines decisions making, hinder its ability to think correctly, making people seeing nothing wrong in spying on their communities if they can get cash to buy food for their grumble stomach.

Our policy makers had forgotten the people at the lower rung; they only remember them when the election is nearby. These people that are languishing in our towns are those that are being use for all nefarious activities and recruited for insurgency. This pool of ignored youths would later become assassins, armed robbers, kidnappers and terrorist.

Many Nigerians have stopped looking for jobs because of lack of jobs opportunities, some invested a lot in their education to the point of selling their assets and graduated with good results but are still languishing around, and the pain of unemployment has started affecting their well-being and sense of reasoning.

Even those that are working, most of it are a vulnerable employment that they cannot relied on to plan their future and that of their children. Many of our companies are taking that as an advantage to offer job seekers a job whose salary cannot even cover their basic expenses and the government is silent on this and is never ready to fix a minimum wage and establish rules and guidelines for the welfare of employees. Many of the available jobs in Nigeria robs individuals of their esteem and dignity, a lot of the workers live in extreme poverty and anguish.

Crime rate has increased to a very high level and most of the perpetrators of this crime are either jobless youths or those that are underemployed. Unemployment affects people’s lives in many ways, it affects the well-being of a person and weakens his faculty of thinking and there are also emotional effects

Unemployed and underemployed people are more likely to think about and plan a crime than people with reasonable employment.

It is disheartening to know that small countries in Africa like Mauritius which has no exploitable natural resources has no or little unemployed people Nigeria has all that a country needs to prosper. We can end our problems by diversifying our economy, In addition to our abundance natural resources such as gold, oil, tin-ore and uranium, and we also have huge population to support businesses.

As it is now, agriculture contributes about 17% ofour GDP, and employs about 30% of the population. If we can revamp our agriculture, what we will get from it alone can earn us more

than what we are earning from oil and employmore than 60% of the population.

In Nigeria, our problem is not only unemployment butal so employment discrimination and discrimination in the workplace, in mostcases, good jobs are given to only children of business tycoons and politically connected Nigerians. It has become a practice that class A job is for class A people while hoi polloi go for a vulnerable employment Discriminating someone is as good as telling him to resort to violence or any form of illegality to get what is due to him since hewould not get it through due process Discrimination is like a disease since it affects the economy of any country; it deprives a country from getting the service ofits intellectuals and it is the main source of inequality in the non-neoclassical view. Secret recruitment is our way of recruitment in Nigeria, many of our big men were caught in employment scam, and they secretly hired their wards in violation of the federal character principles.

2014 Nigerian Immigration recruitment scam is one of the ugly incidences that we will always remember6.5 million people applied for 4000 vacant positionsand each of the applicants had to pay N1000 before they could apply for thejob, unknown to them that they were applying for a ticket to their graves. The tragedy occurred on Saturday, March 15, 2014where at least 16 job seekers died while many sustained various degrees of injuries including pregnant women.

Employment discrimination are not even being discussed in Nigeria because it is the order of the day and it happens inalmost all recruitment. This problem needs to be addressed urgently and alot more still needs to be done.

The level of poverty and hardship in Nigeria is unacceptable;an access to a decent job for all is the only way to combat them.

The sooner our government realizes that crime rate rise and fall with unemployment and take measures, the better.

AbubakarAbdulmusawwirabubakarabdulmusawwir@yahoo.com

08069721169