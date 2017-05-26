Human Right Writers Honour Ex-Rep Ned Nwoko

Share This





















In a letter dated April 20th 2017 the National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko who applauded Prince Ned Nwoko for his tireless effort geared towards establishment of Africa’s and Nigeria’s first ever Sports University to be located in Delta State also stated that the former legislator made remarkable imprints in the human rights sector given the large volumes of bills he sponsored between 1999 and 2003 which significantly impacted on the sustenance of civil rule and respect for human rights.The Rights Group commended Prince Nwoko for some of the great bills which included one that proposed the whistleblowers policy as a strategic tool to battle the scourge of corruption and economic crimes.HURIWA had in the letter told Prince Nwoko: “We felicitate with you on your numerous developmental and socially uplifting activities and for the numerous humanitarian ventures that your good offices through your good self has undertaken for a significant period of time.“We are happy with your relentless zeal to bring into fruition tge first ever African Sports University which you graciously sited in your state of birth, Delta State.“Following the conclusion of the nomination process, we are hereby informing you that you won the hotly contested voting process which took three days on the social media which inevitably resulted on our decision to nominate you as the winner of the aforementioned maiden human rights award in the category of ‘PROMOTION OF GOOD GOVERNANCE”.Nwoko, an influential politician well loved especially by people of Delta North senatorial district has bagged several awards in the past.There are clamour by people of his area urging him to advance to the hallowed senate chamber in 2019.His philantropy and humility has endeared him to the ordinary people of the state.