Cocaine Trafficking: Fleeing Suspected Drug Baron, Arike Funlola Reports To NDLEA

The suspect reported at the NDLEA office at the weekend in response to the manhunt organised for her in relation to the investigation of one Odeyemi Omolara Morayo a.k.a. Ariyo Monsurat Olabisi who was caught with cocaine on her way to Saudi Arabia. Subsequently, the Lagos residence of Mrs Fumilola Arike Ogbuaya a.k.a. Arike Fumilola Ogundipe was traced by a team of investigators but she was not at home. The suspect for several months ignored invitation from the Agency requesting her to clear herself in an ongoing cocaine investigation.The Agency is working for a final forfeiture order on the landed properties worth several billions of naira traced to Mrs Fumilola Arike Ogbuaya a.k.a. Arike Fumilola Ogundipe in Lagos, Ogun and Osun States. The assets include Arike Plaza, some plots of land and buildings in strategic locations. The Lagos socialite who is a distributor of alcoholic drinks is needed by the NDLEA in an ongoing investigations. She hails from Ilesa, Osun State.The NDLEA Chairman/Chief Executive, Col. Muhammad Mustapha Abdallah (retd.) has assured that investigation is ongoing. “It is good that she has reported to the Agency and investigation is ongoing. The NDLEA remain committed to her statutory functions in the campaign against drug cultivation, trafficking and abuse. We are also working to prevent drug cartels from enjoying the proceeds of illicit drugs. Sequel to the investigation of assets traced to the suspect, the Agency has secured an interim forfeiture while efforts are ongoing to get a final forfeiture”.The NDLEA boss noted that asset forfeiture is an important requirement in the NDLEA Act and assured that no stone shall be left unturned in the race for total incapacitation of drug traffickers.