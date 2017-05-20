Delta Police Arrest Keke Rider With AK-47, Pastor For Raping Housewife

Share This





















Related

Also, officers at the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Asaba, have arrested the General Overseer of a Pentecostal church (name withheld) for allegedly raping a housewife and duping members of his church to the tune of N160, 000.Head of Enerhen Police Division, Hassan Galadima, who confirmed the arrest of the Keke rider to journalists yesterday in Asaba, while reacting to allegations of Police complicity in Warri and its environs, said the division has intensified efforts to cleanse the areas of all criminal activities to enable residents sleep with their two eyes closed.Galadima disclosed that Police detectives also arrested a 23-year-old man (name withheld) last Monday with two locally-made single barred guns. He, however, called on the public to always provide the Police with useful information that could lead to the arrest of criminals in their hideouts, adding that security job is for everybody.It was gathered that the suspects had been transferred to the Police headquarters in Asaba for further investigation, while three other suspected armed robbers shot by the Police escaped with bullet wounds.The cleric allegedly hoodwinked the housewife into a prayer session and mid way took her into his office, where he had carnal knowledge of her amidst struggle.He was also alleged to have ripped off members of his church, particularly the women, to the tune N160, 000 on the pretext of conducting healing for them.It was further learnt that the pastor, instead of performing healing most times in his church, takes them, especially women, to hotels’ swimming pools, where he makes love advances to them.But the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim, who paraded the suspect yesterday, said the Police acted on a tip-off to arrest the pastor in his church around cable point when a female member reported how he had been harassing female sexually in his church.He disclosed that the suspect, on interrogation, admitted having sex with many women since he opened his church.“The suspect ordered the housewife to be naked in his office during special prayer session, where he fingered her private part before gaining entrance into her,” the Police boss added.