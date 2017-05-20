1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Sat, May 20th, 2017

Presidency Dismisses Rumours Of Buhari’s Worsen Health

Both on medical leave: President Muhammadu Buhari receives former President Shehu Shagari in London

LAGOS MAY 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Presidency has urged Nigerians to disregard the rumour making the rounds that something unpleasant has happened to President Muhammadu Buhari.
The rumour was rife Sunday night that President Muhammadu Buhari has been put on life support in London where he has gone to receive medical treatment.
But, Senior Special Adviser to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said the rumour “is plain lies spread by vested interests to create panic.” He maintained that nothing unpleasant has happened to the president.
“Baseless rumours are trending again that an unpleasant thing has happened to our beloved President, Muhammadu Buhari,” Shehu said on Twitter.
“If you have received this information on WhatsApp or Facebook, disregard it because it is plain lies spread by vested interests to create panic.”
“Nothing unpleasant has happened to the President. No cause for apprehension,” he concluded.

