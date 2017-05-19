Warri Journalists Express Concern Over Unpaid Delta Teachers, Council Workers Salaries

Share This





















The journalists appealed to the Delta State Government to adopt a strategic engagement and acceptable payment plans to resolve the intermittent crisis over salaries and arrears of council workers and primary school teachers across the state.The Union appealed to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to do everything within his powers to ameliorate the untold hardship the workers are passing through over their unpaid emoluments.In a statement by it’s Chairman, Mr. Akpokona Omafuaire and Secretary Mr. Joe Ogbodu, on Friday, the Union said agitations by the workers across the state was gaining more sympathy over government’s claims because many expected that the earlier bailout funds and Paris Club Refunds money should have helped the state governments in a long way to offset the backlog of salaries owned workers.The failure to do the needful, according to the Union has apparently evoked the series of protest in the state by the workers and therefore urged the state government to urgently marshaled out plans to address the matter which makes government appears as being insensitive to plight of workers.“We urge the Governor in all honesty to look deep into the plight of primary school teachers and council workers in the state. We have been inundated with cries of these set of workers, therefore we are passionately appealing to the governor do something to resolve these crisis”.